DnB Asset Management AS Sells 26,406 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.29. 35,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,806. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.