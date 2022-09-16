DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $65,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $93,415,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

DG traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.