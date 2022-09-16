Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$86.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.05.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

