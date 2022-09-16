Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$88.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.41.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$76.22 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$53.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.