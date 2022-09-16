Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $13,588.96 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,933,275 shares in the company, valued at $26,282,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85.

NYSE DOMA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

