Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NARI stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,520. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

