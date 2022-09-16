Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,192. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

