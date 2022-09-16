Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $3.40 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00013617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

