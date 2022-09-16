Douglas Michael Polinsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Michael Polinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Douglas Michael Polinsky purchased 5,502 shares of Mill City Ventures III stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $16,671.06.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

MCVT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 36,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,383. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

