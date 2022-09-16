Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.43). Approximately 157,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 201,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.41).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.41.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

