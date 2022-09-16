Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Down 42.3% in August

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

