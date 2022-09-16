Drumz (LON:DRUM) Shares Up 13.5%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 8,497,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 1,449,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Drumz Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.25.

About Drumz

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

