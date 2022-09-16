Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 42,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,713,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 285,253 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

