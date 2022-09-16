East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

ERES stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,600. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

