Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.30% of Eastside Distilling worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 197,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

