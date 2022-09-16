Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $141.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.