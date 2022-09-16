Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,184. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 53.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,263 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,259,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 1,002,196 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 779.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 360,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 319,175 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 182.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 279,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 50.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 240,572 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

