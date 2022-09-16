Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,184. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.96.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.