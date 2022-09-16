Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ebara Price Performance

Ebara stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Ebara has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Get Ebara alerts:

Ebara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.