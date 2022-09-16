eCash (XEC) Achieves Market Cap of $799.26 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $799.26 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00604527 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00263459 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00051131 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010214 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,172,273,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
