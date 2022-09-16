Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $92.96. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,818. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.