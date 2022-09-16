EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Cuts IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Price Target to $3.00

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDW Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDW opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IDW Media

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDW. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IDW Media by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDW Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IDW Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.