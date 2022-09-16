EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Cuts IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Price Target to $3.00

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IDW Media Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IDW opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.
About IDW Media
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
