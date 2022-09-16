Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,283,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,778,000 after purchasing an additional 212,729 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 894.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.