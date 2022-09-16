E&G Advisors LP Has $287,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 188.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 286,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,219 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

SLB stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

