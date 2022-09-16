E&G Advisors LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 347,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 257,480 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $12.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.