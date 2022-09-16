E&G Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

