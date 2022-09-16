eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.54 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

