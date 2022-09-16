eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
eGain Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.54 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.