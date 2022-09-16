Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $665,187.60 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after buying an additional 416,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

