Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Trading Down 2.6 %

ESTC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 64,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elastic by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

