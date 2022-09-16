Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Trading Down 2.6 %

ESTC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 64,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elastic by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.