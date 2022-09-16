Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.32

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 123305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.
