Elk Finance Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $424,764.74 and $57,187.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars.

