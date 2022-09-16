Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.