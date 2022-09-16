Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,615. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

