Eminer Hits One Day Volume of $51,643.00 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $51,643.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eminer

Eminer launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro/#. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service.The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

