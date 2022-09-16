Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,954. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. Empire has a one year low of C$34.71 and a one year high of C$46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

