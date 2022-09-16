ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.52

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 56054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

