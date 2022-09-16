ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.52

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 56054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

