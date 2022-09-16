Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $16.60 on Monday. Energean has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

