Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Enovis stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

