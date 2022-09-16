Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 153757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Stock Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

