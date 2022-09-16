EOSDT (EOSDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

