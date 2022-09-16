Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.76. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average of $238.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

