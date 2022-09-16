Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 12,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.