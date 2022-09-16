Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics comprises 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 1.65% of CyberOptics worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,811. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

