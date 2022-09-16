Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Motco purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,038. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

