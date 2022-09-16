Epiq Partners LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of UL stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 20,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.21.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.