Epiq Partners LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 20,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.