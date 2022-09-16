ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Down 2.2 %

ESAB stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ESAB has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth about $19,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,222,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.