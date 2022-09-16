ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Down 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.
