Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.56

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.56 and last traded at $83.96, with a volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EEFT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $10,247,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

