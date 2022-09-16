Evercore ISI Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Snap Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

