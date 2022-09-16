Evercore ISI Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $243.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.