Evercore ISI Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $243.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

FedEx stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

