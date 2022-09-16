Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,314,000 after purchasing an additional 64,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after acquiring an additional 513,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.